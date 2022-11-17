Jump to content

Civil servants under Dominic Raab ‘signed off sick’ because of stress, complaint reportedly alleges

Goverment colleagues were reportedly ‘left in tears’ after speaking to Dominic Raab or his senior team

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 17 November 2022 15:40
Dominic Raab reportedly presided over a “perverse culture of fear” in which civil servants were “signed off work for extended periods of time” when he was Justice secretary, according to a formal complaint seen by The Times.

Civil servants were said to be left in tears after speaking to Mr Raab or his senior team, the paper reported.

Some people were apparently so stressed that they were “signed off work for extended periods of time”.

