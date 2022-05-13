Jacob Rees-Mogg dismisses 100 fines for No 10 parties as ‘a non-story’ claiming public has lost interest
‘It was a story in February and people now know about it....and there are other things going on that are more important‘
Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the number of fines for the No 10 parties hitting the 100 mark as “a non-story”, claiming people no longer care about it.
“There are other things going on that are more important,” the Cabinet Office minister said.
Boris Johnson has been accused of responsibility for Covid breaches on a “record-breaking scale”, after the Metropolitan Police announced a doubling of the fixed penalty notices handed out.
