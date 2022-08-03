Drug misuse deaths highest in north east for ninth year running
‘I think the pandemic has made things worse.’ says Mike Trance, chief exeutive of the Forward Trust
The north east is the worst region for drug misuse deaths for the ninth year running, as the statistics authority warned of a “marked north south divide”.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics on drug related deaths show a 6.2 per cent increase in 2021 compared to the previous year with two thirds of these deaths related to drug misuse.
This is the ninth consecutive annual rise in drug related deaths and the highest number since records began more than a quarter of a century ago in 1993.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies