President Emmanuel Macron praised France’s “unbreakable tie” with the UK after a phone call offering condolences to King Charles III.

It’s the second time since the Queen’s death that the French leader has emphasised the relationship between the two nations, which comes after prime minister Liz Truss controversially questioned whether France was a friend or foe of the UK.

Posting on Twitter after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was placed in Westminster Hall to lie-in-state, Mr Macron wrote: “In a phone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III last night, I expressed France’s condolences on the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I will attend the funeral in London on Monday.