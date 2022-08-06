The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.

A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.

The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.