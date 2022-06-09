45 million Britons will be pushed into fuel poverty by January, study warns

Two-thirds of all UK households – an estimated 45 million Britons – will be pushed into fuel poverty by January as they struggle to pay rocketing energy bills, new research has found.

Around 18 million families will be plunged into financial precariousness due to soaring gas and electricity bills, according to a “shocking” University of York study on fuel poverty.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s government and Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak come under pressure to offer more direct support to ease the cost of living crisis, as inflation hits a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent.