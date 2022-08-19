The energy industry has piled pressure on the government to end its silence on rocketing bills, calling for a crisis fund to block the looming huge increases.

The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, is urged to embrace the idea of a “deficit tariff scheme”, to allow the pain to be spread over 10 to 15 years, in a letter from the Energy UK group.

It argues the state-backed fund would allow customers to pay back the cost through a surcharge on bills or through tax – potentially freezing the price cap for two years.