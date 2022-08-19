Energy industry calls for state-backed crisis fund to avert huge rises in household bills
’Deficit tariff’ plan piles pressure on ministers to end silence on rocketing autumn bills
The energy industry has piled pressure on the government to end its silence on rocketing bills, calling for a crisis fund to block the looming huge increases.
The chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, is urged to embrace the idea of a “deficit tariff scheme”, to allow the pain to be spread over 10 to 15 years, in a letter from the Energy UK group.
It argues the state-backed fund would allow customers to pay back the cost through a surcharge on bills or through tax – potentially freezing the price cap for two years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies