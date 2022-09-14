The government has been urged to cancel a "ludicrous" parliamentary recess and recall MPs to work so that they can pass energy bill measures before prices rise in October.

Businesses in sectors such as hospitality and manufacturing have warned they could go out of business this autumn due to soaring prices without urgent government assistance.

The government has pledged to help – but in contrast to its plan for households, support for businesses will require parliamentary time so that fresh legislation can be brought in.