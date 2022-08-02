Energy bill costs expected to remain at record-high levels throughout 2023
Cornwall Insight said the price cap on energy bills will hit a staggering £3,359 per year from October, rising to £3,616 in January and £3,729 from April 2023
The average household energy bill is expected to hit £3,359 per year from October and stay at this rate — or higher — until the end of 2023, new analysis suggests.
This means energy bills will remain at more than two-and-a-half times their pre-crisis levels for the next 17 months.
Cornwall Insight, one of the country's most respected energy consultancies, said the price cap on energy bills, which regulates what 24 million British households pay, will hit a staggering £3,359 per year from October, rising to £3,616 in January and £3,729 from April 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies