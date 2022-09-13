Warning that 7 in 10 pubs face closure as businesses left in dark over energy bills
‘I think we are now entering probably the most critical week for my industry in my lifetime’
Seven out of 10 pubs are likely to close this winter because of rocketing energy bills without an urgent rescue package, ministers have been warned.
Sacha Lord, the head of the Night Time Industries Association urged the government to act without delay – as businesses remain in the dark over the help to be made available.
Unlike households, business energy bills have not been frozen until 2024 and they have been given only a vague promise of 6 months of “equivalent” relief, as many contracts come up for renewal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies