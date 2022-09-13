Warning that 7 in 10 pubs face closure as businesses left in dark over energy bills

Seven out of 10 pubs are likely to close this winter because of rocketing energy bills without an urgent rescue package, ministers have been warned.

Sacha Lord, the head of the Night Time Industries Association urged the government to act without delay – as businesses remain in the dark over the help to be made available.

Unlike households, business energy bills have not been frozen until 2024 and they have been given only a vague promise of 6 months of “equivalent” relief, as many contracts come up for renewal.