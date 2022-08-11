Jump to content
Government accused of cost-of-living ‘spin’ after £20m publicity campaign revealed

Exclusive: Ad campaign comes as ministers hold back from new support for families

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:00
Comments
<p>A homeowner turning down the temperature of a gas boiler. (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

Ministers have been accused of trying to spin the cost-of-living crisis, after The Independent learnt they have ordered a £20m campaign to boast of existing cost-of-living help while refusing to set out a fresh package of assistance with spiralling bills.

The campaign of radio, social media, print and billboard ads was green-lighted despite concern from officials that it will be seen as “highly political”, at a time when outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in caretaker mode.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the government was trying to use “gloss” to cover up its failure to respond to the massive increase in the expected level of the energy price cap since the package of help was first launched in the spring.

