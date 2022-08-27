On a day so glorious that the fountains in Rotherham town centre were filled with splashing children, it was strange, said one mother, Rebecca Hawthorne, to be preoccupied with winter. But, still, she couldn’t stop thinking about what was to come.

“You work your arse off and at the end of the month, you’re paying so much [on essentials], you still have less money than you started with,” the 42-year-old postal worker said. “We have two young children. What do we tell them? No, you can’t have the heating on?”

The average household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from 1 October after regulator Ofgem announced an 80 per cent price cap increase on cap on Friday.