Government’s cost of living work group has not met for six months

The government's working group to address the cost living has not met for six months despite surging energy prices, The Independent has learned.

The inter-ministerial group on the cost of living last met in early November 2021 but has since ground to a complete halt with no meetings held since the beginning of the Partygate scandal.

The revelation comes after widespread criticism of the government's response to the cost-of-living crisis, with ministers accused of being "asleep at the wheel" and focused on other matters.