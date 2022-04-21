Government’s cost of living work group has not met for six months

Ministers have not held a meeting of the body since the start of the Partygate scandal

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 21 April 2022 14:45
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak with ministers</p>

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak with ministers

(Getty Images)

The government's working group to address the cost living has not met for six months despite surging energy prices, The Independent has learned.

The inter-ministerial group on the cost of living last met in early November 2021 but has since ground to a complete halt with no meetings held since the beginning of the Partygate scandal.

The revelation comes after widespread criticism of the government's response to the cost-of-living crisis, with ministers accused of being "asleep at the wheel" and focused on other matters.

