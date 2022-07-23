EU launches four new legal actions against UK government for breaking Northern Ireland protocol
Total of seven infringement proceedings are now live against the UK for not implementing Brexit deal
The European Commission has launched four new legal actions against the UK government for breaking parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.
The so-called “infringement procedures” were announced on Friday and are in addition to others announced on 15 June this year.
Brussels says the UK is failing to impose the right customs checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, which it says could help smugglers trying to breach export EU controls.
