Proportion of EU workers in UK hospitality drops heavily

The number of EU workers employed by Britain’s hospitality sector has dropped by more than 40 per in the last two years, according to new figures.

People from European Union countries made up 37 per cent of the workforce at more than 700 hospitality companies in June, down significantly from 43 per cent two years ago, according to Fourth, a company that provides software to the industry.

Meanwhile, the proportion of British workers employed by the sector rose from 46 per cent to 51 per cent in the same time period, the report shows.