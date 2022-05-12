Lottery winners: Why some who hit jackpot stay anonymous – and some don’t

Someone – potentially a neighbour of yours – has won a enough money to buy a Caribbean island. But we may never know who, writes Colin Drury

Thursday 12 May 2022 18:13
Comments
<p>Frances and Patrick Connolly won almost £115m in the 2019 New Year’s Day EuroMillions draw </p>

Frances and Patrick Connolly won almost £115m in the 2019 New Year’s Day EuroMillions draw

(PA Wire)

Think of the initial decisions a lottery winner might have to make and plenty spring to mind.

Where to go on holiday when the entire world is suddenly within budget. Just how many bedrooms your dream home might have. How to tell your boss that you’re probably not going to be in tomorrow morning. Or, indeed, ever again.

Yet there is perhaps one big call that comes before all of those considerations: do you go public with the fact you are now one of the country’s richest people?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in