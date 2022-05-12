Think of the initial decisions a lottery winner might have to make and plenty spring to mind.

Where to go on holiday when the entire world is suddenly within budget. Just how many bedrooms your dream home might have. How to tell your boss that you’re probably not going to be in tomorrow morning. Or, indeed, ever again.

Yet there is perhaps one big call that comes before all of those considerations: do you go public with the fact you are now one of the country’s richest people?