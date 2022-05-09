A teenager accused of planning far-right terror attacks has said he did not want to hurt anyone and “can’t remember” why he was looking at weapons and explosives online.

Luke Skelton, now 18, is accused of carrying out “hostile reconnaissance” of police stations in Newcastle and writing a manifesto and “final note” to spread his message after the attack.

He denies preparing acts of terrorism in the year to October, and told Teesside Crown Court notes where he wrote that he wanted to “fight” to give his defendants a “homeland” were just “venting” his feelings.