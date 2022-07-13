“Economic decline” is increasing the risk of far-right terror attacks in the UK, officials have warned.

A report on extreme right-wing terrorism published by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) on Wednesday revealed a series of warnings by the security services and experts.

An assessment by the Homeland Security Group in 2021 said that police, MI5 and international security services believe the “threat is likely to increase over the next five years, with economic decline caused by COVID-19 being a likely driver of increased threat”.