Females’ fat in hips, buttocks and arms ‘helps protect against brain inflammation’

Females’ propensity to deposit more fat in places such as hips, buttocks and back of arms can help protect against brain inflammation, according to a new study.

Research by scientists at Augusta University found that due to so-called subcutaneous fat, females are less likely than men - who store fat around major organs - to suffer from inflammation leading to heart attack, stroke and dementia.

Scientists in the study looked at increases in the amount and location of fat tissue plus levels of sex hormones and brain inflammation in male and female mice at different time intervals as they gained weight through diet.