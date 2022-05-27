Fish and chip shops ‘at risk’ as UK plans Russian seafood sanctions
Government sources say cod and haddock exports will be hit with tarrifs
UK ministers are reportedly set to hit Russia with a fresh wave of sanctions that will target seafood imports- but are risking the trade of British fish and chip shops.
Tarrifs will be introduced for exports of Russian whitefish, including cod and haddock, it’s claimed.
Currently, Britain imports around 30 per cent of its whitefish from Russia. The country also controls a staggering 45 per cent of the global market.
