Flood-prone areas have higher rates of house building, think tank finds

It means ‘serious flooding events will become much more frequent in the UK’, reports Zoe Tidman

Saturday 30 April 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>The Worcestershire town of Bewdley was badly hit by flooding earlier this year </p>

The Worcestershire town of Bewdley was badly hit by flooding earlier this year

(PA)

House building is happening at a higher rate in flood-prone neighbourhoods compared with ones considered safe from the threat, a new report claims.

Housing stock has increased more than 50 per cent faster in areas with a flood risk from rivers or the sea over the past six years, think tank the Resolution Foundation found.

Authors warned this – combined with increased rainfall because of the climate crisis – would make serious flooding events “much more frequent” in the UK.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in