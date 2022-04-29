Flood-prone areas have higher rates of house building, think tank finds
It means ‘serious flooding events will become much more frequent in the UK’, reports Zoe Tidman
House building is happening at a higher rate in flood-prone neighbourhoods compared with ones considered safe from the threat, a new report claims.
Housing stock has increased more than 50 per cent faster in areas with a flood risk from rivers or the sea over the past six years, think tank the Resolution Foundation found.
Authors warned this – combined with increased rainfall because of the climate crisis – would make serious flooding events “much more frequent” in the UK.
