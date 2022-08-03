Fraud can raise male victims’ blood pressure for more than a decade after crime, study suggests
Researcher says financial exploitation has ‘important public health consequences’, Lamiat Sabin reports
Older men who have been victims of fraud and financial exploitation can suffer from elevated blood pressure for at least a decade afterwards, new research suggests.
Higher blood pressure – also known as hypertension – was found in men that had been scammed, but not in women, the study found.
In the study, about 1,200 men and women were observed over a period of up to 11 years. Three-quarters of the subjects were women, and they had an average age of 81.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies