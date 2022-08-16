Interest-free loans to be rolled out in UK to help with food bills
The initiative will be available to customers nationwide from August 16
Interest-free loans for food shopping are being launched to help people through the cost of living crisis.
Iceland Foods and charity-owned lender Fair For You are offering their customers small loans of between £25 to £100 to help assist with grocery bills.
Shoppers have said the scheme has provided them “piece of mind” amidst rising prices, and the initiative will launch nationwide from August 16.
