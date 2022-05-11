Frozen testicular tissue can still make sperm after 20 years, study reveals

Wednesday 11 May 2022 18:41
<p>The latest study involved sperm stem cells that had been extracted from rodents</p>

Cryogenically frozen testicle cells could still be used 20 years after the sample was taken, according to a new study.

It means the cells could be reimplanted into infertile men two decades on from when the tissue was originally harvested, scientists have found.

It comes after researchers at the University of Pennsylvania were able to generate healthy sperm in infertile mice in a study published in the PLOS Biology journal.

