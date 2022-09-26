Gary Neville says Liz Truss is ‘taking the Mickey’ over tax cuts for rich

Gary Neville has condemned the government's "immoral" mini-Budget, which last week outlined tax cuts set to benefit the most wealthy during the cost of living crisis.

The former England international accused Liz Truss of “taking the absolute Mickey out of us” by helping workers at the top end of the tax bracket while offering significantly less to the poorest households.

In Friday’s mini-Budget, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng axed the 45p top rate of income tax giving high earners making more than £150,000 an extra £10,000 a year, while also scrapping the cap on bonuses for bankers.