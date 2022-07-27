Jump to content
Democracy campaign aims to fight Tories in 30 seats to drive through political reform

Exclusive: Gina Miller says her True and Fair Party can break the chumocracy of UK’s ‘broken’ political system

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 26 July 2022 20:00
Comments
<p>Gina Miller took the government to court over Brexit twice and won</p>

Gina Miller took the government to court over Brexit twice and won

(Fiona Freund/Someone’s Daughter)

Democracy campaigner Gina Miller is launching a drive to make the next general election a watershed moment for pushing through reform of the UK’s “broken” political system.

Ms Miller’s True and Fair Party aims to recruit up to 30 candidates to fight incumbent Conservative MPs who have failed to “live up to basic standards of integrity or competence”.

She believes that the wave of public distrust in politicians could deliver the party enough MPs to hold the balance of power in a hung parliament and drive through fundamental reforms.

