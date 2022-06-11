‘Half-baked’ government food strategy to urge public to eat more venison

Boris Johnson’s new food strategy has been denounced as “bordering on the preposterous” after a leaked draft suggested it will reject key recommendations from an independent review but will urge people to eat more venison.

Calls to expand the provision of free school meals and for a sugar and salt tax appear to have been ignored, the draft paper suggests.

Instead there will be a consultation on how to help cows produce less methane and a suggested rise in the use of “responsibly sourced wild venison”.