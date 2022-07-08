Government warned over ‘political paralysis’ as chiefs fear unavoidable NHS strikes
NHS chiefs warn industrial action by junior doctors could be inevitable
Political paralysis is a threat to the NHS, leaders say as chiefs warn the government over crumbling hospitals and inevitable doctors’ strikes.
As the UK government faces political turmoil, health chiefs fear it will impact major decisions over NHS staff pay and funding for hospital buildings.
NHS Providers interim chief executive Saffron Cordery has warned the current “political paralysis and instability” in the UK is “deeply unhelpful” ahead of decisions which must be made over NHS staff pay and capital investment.
