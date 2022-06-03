The government failed to engage Muslim communities with its counter-extremism Prevent strategy and has created a “vacuum” for Islamists, a senior adviser has warned.

Dame Sara Khan, the independent adviser for social cohesion, said winning support for the counter-terror programme must be done in a “much better way”, saying the current strategy was “no longer fit for purpose”.

She accused the government of failing to explain the programme aimed at stopping people being drawn into terrorism – saying there had “clearly been mistakes” in making its purpose known.