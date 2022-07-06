Up to 90 per cent of government websites are said to use tracking cookies without their users’ consent, a new study has claimed.

Researchers examined 5,500 governmental websites from G20 counties – including the UK, the US and France – and in some locations, nine out of 10 official sites used third-party trackers.

The study’s authors say that tracking is a “of great concern as governmental websites increasingly become the only interaction point with the government.”