Up to nine in 10 government websites use tracking cookies without consent, study claims

The study’s authors say that tracking is a ‘of great concern as governmental websites increasingly become the only interaction point with the government’

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 06 July 2022 18:55
<p>Some governments used cookies on more than 90 per cent of their official websites, according to the study </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Up to 90 per cent of government websites are said to use tracking cookies without their users’ consent, a new study has claimed.

Researchers examined 5,500 governmental websites from G20 counties – including the UK, the US and France – and in some locations, nine out of 10 official sites used third-party trackers.

The study’s authors say that tracking is a “of great concern as governmental websites increasingly become the only interaction point with the government.”

