Up to nine in 10 government websites use tracking cookies without consent, study claims
The study’s authors say that tracking is a ‘of great concern as governmental websites increasingly become the only interaction point with the government’
Up to 90 per cent of government websites are said to use tracking cookies without their users’ consent, a new study has claimed.
Researchers examined 5,500 governmental websites from G20 counties – including the UK, the US and France – and in some locations, nine out of 10 official sites used third-party trackers.
The study’s authors say that tracking is a “of great concern as governmental websites increasingly become the only interaction point with the government.”
