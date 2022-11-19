Grant Shapps blocks sale of microchip firm to Chinese company over security fears
Nexperia says the move puts 500 jobs at risk
Grant Shapps has blocked the sale of a UK microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-owned company, citing a potential risk to national security.
Newport Wafer Fab is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors and there was concern over its reported £63m purchase by Nexperia, a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.
Nexperia bought a further 86 per cent of shares in Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021, taking its total shareholding to 100 per cent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies