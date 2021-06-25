From Profumo to Hancock: A history of Britain’s political sex scandals
Sean O’Grady takes a look at where the health secretary’s ‘steamy clinch’ ranks in the long list of intimate improprieties
Matt Hancock’s been playing around – so what? As Thomas Macualay famously remarked long, long ago: “We know no spectacle so ridiculous as the British public in one of its periodic fits of morality.”
Indeed so. There’s a great deal to be said for the modern attitude of tolerance towards the private lives of politicians.
However, the health secretary’s relationship with Gina Coladangelo has raised questions about possible conflicts of interest, breaches of the Covid rules and use of taxpayers’ money – giving the press due licence to chase the story, and Hancock, down.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies