More than half of Britons say they have worse health due to rising cost of living

More than half of Britons say their health is in a worse state due to the rising cost of living, with NHS chiefs warning they are “very concerned” about the impact of surging prices.

Around 55 per cent of people felt their health had deteriorated owing to issues such as rising heating costs and soaring food bills, a YouGov poll commissioned by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found.

One in four of these people have been told this is the case by a doctor or other medical professional, with stress seen as a driving factor of ill-health.