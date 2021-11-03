The Earth is likely to have experienced temperatures in the distant past 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than today, bringing storms hundreds of miles wide that could dump more than a foot of rain in a matter of hours, scientists say.

And there is a high chance the planet will experience them again hundreds of millions of years from now as the sun continues to brighten, according to a study.

Researchers from Harvard University who created atmospheric models found that during epochs of extreme heat, known as “hothouse periods”, Earth may have experienced cycles of dryness followed by massive rainstorms.