UK worst in Europe for sales of low-carbon home heat pumps

The UK ranks bottom in Europe for sales of home heat pumps – low-carbon alternatives to gas boilers, according to campaigners.

An analysis of 21 European countries found that the UK came joint last for sales of heat pumps last year, with just 1.3 heat pumps sold per 1,000 households.

Norway, the top-ranking country, sold 42 heat pumps per 1,000 households, according to the analysis by Greenpeace and the European Heat Pump Association.