Extreme fire risk in Europe growing due to heatwaves and drought making them harder to fight
Large swathes of southern Europe and the Mediterranean are experiencing extreme conditions contributing to fires
The risk of extreme fires is growing in Europe due to increasing heatwaves and droughts, a new study has revealed.
The research, published in Scientific Reports, said that large swathes of southern Europe and the Mediterranean are experiencing extreme conditions that are contributing to fires.
Lead author Jofre Carnicer, lecturer of ecology at the Faculty of Biology at the University of Barcelona, said: “This increase in extreme fire risk is quite recent and at critical times it exceeds the fire-fighting capabilities of European societies, causing higher Co2 emissions associated with fire in extremely hot and dry summers.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies