It will take “decades” to fix the UK’s crumbling infrastructure for the climate emergency, a cabinet minister has warned, as the country braces for its hottest day ever.

The problems of rail lines buckling, overhead lines sagging and road tarmac melting will be repeated for many, many years to come, Grant Shapps said in a gloomy message to the public.

The transport secretary agreed the government received advance warning of the current heatwave – but argued it takes “decades to build and replace” the infrastructure affected.