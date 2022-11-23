Endangered hen harriers to be bred in captivity for first time and released on to Salisbury Plain
Hen harriers are UK birds of prey
An endangered bird species will be bred in captivity and released on to Salisbury Plain in southern England.
Conservationists are attempting to revive the population of hen harriers following huge persecutions in recent years.
Six males and six females have been brought from France and Spain to breed in pairs, following a collaboration with Natural England and the International Centre for Birds of Prey.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies