Hepatitis identified in more than 220 children across UK as 25 new cases reported

A further 25 cases of hepatitis in young children have been identified in the UK, health officials say.

In total, 222 children aged 10 and under have developed severe liver inflammation since January, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Typically, Britain will record only a handful of cases each year.

Of the confirmed cases, 158 are resident in England, 31 are in Scotland, 17 are in Wales and 16 are in Northern Ireland. There have been no recorded deaths in the UK, though a small number of children have required liver transplants.