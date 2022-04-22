Home Office staff threaten mutiny over Priti Patel’s ‘shameful’ Rwanda deal
Civil servants express ‘deep shame’ and suggest they should ‘resist’ plans to ship refugees to Africa
Home Office staff have threatened a mutiny over Priti Patel’s plans to ship refugees to Rwanda, with one drawing comparisons to working for the Third Reich, it has emerged.
In comments on an internal online noticeboard, employees expressed “deep shame” at the multi-million pound deal the UK has signed with the East African nation, describing the plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed as “totally unethical”.
One anonymous civil servant said in the comments seen by Mail+: “Do we have a responsibility to not just leave, but to organise and resist? We cannot simply wash our hands and walk away.”
