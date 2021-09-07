Thousands housed during pandemic at risk of falling back into cycle of homelessness

Thousands of people housed during the coronavirus pandemic are at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of homelessness, a charity has warned.

More than 9,000 people with the most serious support needs, including trauma, physical and mental health problems and drug and alcohol dependencies, are at risk of returning to rough sleeping because there aren’t enough Housing First programmes available, according to Crisis.

The homelessness charity is calling on the government to carve out funding for a national roll-out of the project - which helps support people into a permanent home - in the autumn spending review.