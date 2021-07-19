‘Avalanche’ of homelessness expected as furlough and Universal Credit boost end
“More people are at risk of homelessness now than at any time in living memory,” Bird said. By Charlene Rodrigues
Homelessness will rise this autumn as furlough and Universal Credit schemes are set to end in September, The Big Issue has warned.
To prevent an “avalanche” of homelessness, the government must act now, the magazine says.
In the first quarter of 2021, there were 632 mortgage repossessions and rental evictions across the UK, the study found.
