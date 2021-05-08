‘I can live freely’: Life in Britain after fleeing Hong Kong

M

any countries have denounced Beijing’s muzzling of freedoms in Hong Kong, but the UK stands alone in offering sanctuary to millions of people from the territory.

The human rights situation in Hong Kong, febrile for a long time, worsened dramatically last June when China imposed its harshest crackdown yet on civil liberties in the former British colony through the introduction of a new national security law.

Since then, hundreds of people have been detained on spurious grounds under the legislation, which criminalises catch-all terms such as subversion and collusion with foreign powers. As a result, thousands have decided to leave their home town and head overseas, not knowing when - or if - they will return.