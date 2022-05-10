How Hong Kong’s vaccine ‘mistakes’ led to world’s highest Covid death rate

Hong Kong is beginning to ease Covid rules and open its borders again after a rapid surge in Omicron cases.

But as the restrictions start to lift, experts are considering how it went from being applauded for Covid management, to being one of the worst-affected cities in the country.

Hong Kong – which has a population of 7.4 million people – was hit by a wave of Omicron cases in February that caused one million infections, a national lockdown and over 9,000 deaths while much of the rest of the world was returning to a new normal.