New hormone discovery ‘could help predict future diseases in men’
Scientists find level of INSL3 in blood correlates with age-related illnesses, Mustafa Qadri writes
The level of a specific hormone in men can help predict whether they are likely to develop certain diseases later in life, a study has found.
Scientists from Nottingham University found a hormone called INSL3 can be useful in predicting the development of age-linked diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular disease and diabetes in men.
The study found that the level of INSL3 in blood correlates with a range of these age-related illnesses.
