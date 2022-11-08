Jump to content

New hormone discovery ‘could help predict future diseases in men’

Scientists find level of INSL3 in blood correlates with age-related illnesses, Mustafa Qadri writes

Tuesday 08 November 2022 15:31
A 'real sprint' will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
A ‘real sprint’ will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The level of a specific hormone in men can help predict whether they are likely to develop certain diseases later in life, a study has found.

Scientists from Nottingham University found a hormone called INSL3 can be useful in predicting the development of age-linked diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular disease and diabetes in men.

The study found that the level of INSL3 in blood correlates with a range of these age-related illnesses.

