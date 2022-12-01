Households could pay £800m more for energy this winter because of onshore wind farm ban
A decision in 2016 saw ban on construction of onshore wind farms in most parts of England
Government polices that halted the roll-out of onshore wind power could be adding close to a billion pounds to energy bills this winter, new analysis suggests.
Without a 2016 decision to effectively ban the construction of onshore wind in most parts of England, developers could have built enough turbines to generate around 2.5 terawatt hours of energy - enough to power 1.5 million homes through the winter, it is claimed.
This would also have reduced the need to use gas power plants, saving 4.9 terawatt hours of gas which could be used to heat more than half a million homes, research from the Energy and Climate Change Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies