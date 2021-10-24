‘Years lost and millions wasted’: How HS2’s eastern leg came to hang in balance

For Boris Johnson, it is a transport scheme that appeared oven-ready to deliver solutions to his two biggest challenges.

The eastern leg of HS2 connecting Leeds and Sheffield to Birmingham and London would, advocates say, help level up vast swathes of the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East while also reducing the UK’s carbon emissions.

Already £140m has been spent compulsorily purchasing homes along the route. Tens of millions more have been ploughed into surveys and studies.