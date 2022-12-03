Jump to content

Orban says Hungary will stick to veto of EU-Ukraine aid plan

Hungary's prime minister is continuing to oppose a European Union plan to provide an 18-billion-euro ($19-billion) aid package to Ukraine in 2023

Justin Spike
Friday 02 December 2022 01:13
Hungary Ukraine Aid
Hungary Ukraine Aid
Hungary's prime minister said Friday that he will continue to oppose a European Union plan to provide an 18-billion-euro ($19-billion) aid package to Ukraine in 2023, a position that promises sustained tensions as the bloc and the nationalist Hungarian government wrangle over democratic standards.

In an interview on state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that Ukraine needs help to pay for the functioning of essential services but emphasized that he would block the EU's plan of joint borrowing to fund the package.

“The question is how to help Ukraine,” Orban said. “One proposal says that we should use the budgets of the EU member states to take out new loans together and use that money to give to Ukraine. We are not in favor of this because we do not want the European Union to become a community of indebted states instead of a community of cooperating member states.”

