Hydrogen ‘less efficient and more expensive’ for heating homes than other energy

Hydrogen is unlikely to be used to heat the majority of homes across Britain in the future, according to a new report.

Researchers in Brussels, Belgium found that out of more than 20 studies analysed, none said there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.

Last year, the government said hydrogen could play a key role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers by 2035 and is set to outline what the role might be by 2026.