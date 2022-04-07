Ancient sea creature that roamed oceans 150 million years ago ‘had blubber just like whales’

Ichthyosaurs were marine reptiles that resembled dolphins and could grow up to 65 feet in length

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 07 April 2022 17:56
Comments
<p>A sea creature that roamed the oceans 150 million years ago had blubber just like whales today, according to new research</p>

A sea creature that roamed the oceans 150 million years ago had blubber just like whales today, according to new research

(SWNS)

A sea creature that roamed the oceans 150 million years ago had blubber just like whales today, according to new research.

Scientists at the Natural History Museum in Oslo studied the remains of two ichthyosaurs discovered near Solnhofen, in southern Germany.

Ichthyosaurs, which existed before dinosaurs, were marine reptiles that resembled dolphins and could grow up to 65 feet in length.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in