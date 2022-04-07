Ancient sea creature that roamed oceans 150 million years ago ‘had blubber just like whales’
Ichthyosaurs were marine reptiles that resembled dolphins and could grow up to 65 feet in length
A sea creature that roamed the oceans 150 million years ago had blubber just like whales today, according to new research.
Scientists at the Natural History Museum in Oslo studied the remains of two ichthyosaurs discovered near Solnhofen, in southern Germany.
Ichthyosaurs, which existed before dinosaurs, were marine reptiles that resembled dolphins and could grow up to 65 feet in length.
